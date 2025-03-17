NFL free agency: Seahawks think Aaron Rodgers still has something to offer
The Seattle Seahawks are happy with their choice to bring in Sam Darnold as their new quarterback, but it has now been revealed who the runner-up was in their process.
Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer writes about Seattle's quarterback sweepstakes, where New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers came in second place.
"Two got their attention," Breer said of the Seahawks.
"One was bringing Rodgers to Seattle. Schneider and the four-time NFL MVP were together for five years in Green Bay, and the GM thought Rodgers had plenty left to give, at least in 2025. The other was the thought of resetting with Darnold, who’d come in for less than Smith was looking for, and give the team the shot to get seven years younger at the position, while leaving room for the team to navigate looming contract talks with young stars such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Charles Cross, Kenneth Walker III and Boye Mafe."
Rodgers, 41, is still a free agent looking for an opportunity to start, which he would have gotten with the Seahawks. Unfortunately for him, his age and Darnold's availability were too much for the Seahawks to pass up.
With Darnold coming to the pacific northwest, a spot may open up for him with the Vikings to help usher in last year's No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy, but it remains to be seen whether Minnesota wants to continue Rodgers' career path in tandem with Brett Favre, who played with the Jets for one season before ending his career with the Vikes for two years.
In the meantime, the Seahawks will roll with Darnold for likely the next three years, hoping that he can take the team to new heights.
