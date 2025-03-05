All Seahawks

NFL insider says DK Metcalf trade talks have already begun for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are already talking to teams about a DK Metcalf trade.

Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
DK Metcalf is saying goodbye to the Seattle Seahawks after six seasons with the team, but he needs some help from the organization to move on.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini and Chris Licata, the Seahawks have already engaged with teams on a potential Metcalf trade.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) leaps with the ball.
Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) leaps with the ball against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Metcalf requested a trade from the Seahawks after two weeks of negotiation talks on a potential extension. Metcalf's contract expires at the end of the 2025 season, and the 28-year-old has a cap hit of nearly $32 million.

Metcalf has been loyal to the Seahawks throughout the first part of his career, and this move doesn't seem like one that is a result of being unhappy. Metcalf is looking to extend his career and wants to see what he can get from other teams since the Seahawks appear to be going in a different direction.

The Seahawks are likely hesitant on a new long-term deal for Metcalf because Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on pace for a handsome payday once his contract expires. He has two years left on his rookie deal before a fifth-year option kicks in, which costs a lot more than what he is currently making.

The Seahawks are also finding themselves a bit stuck in the grand scheme of everything. The team has a winning record in each of the last three seasons with Geno Smith under center, yet they have been unable to get any higher than the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs.

This could give the Seahawks an opportunity to truly rebuild and transform the offense, even if it means taking a few steps back.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs a route against the Arizona Cardinals.
Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs a route against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

