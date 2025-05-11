NFL Network analyst on what Jalen Milroe can learn from Tom Brady
Former Washington Huskies star quarterback Isaiah Stanback knows that Seattle Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe has a tough road ahead of him as he looks to make it in the NFL. Stanback, who ended up converting to wide receiver once he made the pros, believes Milroe can benefit from the evolution of the dual-threat quarterback — although he believes Milroe can still learn from one of the ultimate pocket passers.
While appearing on Bump and Stacy, the NFL Network analyst said Milroe can help himself by improving his decision-making and accuracy. The best way to do this is by learning from those who succeeded in the past, and Stanback pointed to Tom Brady as an example.
MORE: Seahawks' toughest 2025 game against breakout NFC contender on the road
After leaving the Dallas Cowboys, Stanback joined the New England Patriots, where he was teammates with Brady. He said NFL defenses are more complex than what Milroe saw in the NCAA, and Brady understood this, which is why he spent much of his time focused on preparation.
“You really have to understand every aspect of it, from the defensive fronts to the second level, to the guys at the secondary, being able to identify where the safeties are. You start looking at little details like leverage — is the cornerback inside? Is his head up? Is he shading inside? What are all those alignments? The more studying you can do to give yourself that heads up and that advantage, the easier it is to decipher things.” — Stanback on Bump and Stacy
Brady was the ultimate assassin under center, known for picking defenses apart. Milroe doesn't have to get to that same level (which would be impossible for nearly every quarterback), but he still has to learn to recognize everything an NFL defense will throw at him in order to succeed.
