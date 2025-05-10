Colin Cowherd says Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe is more athletic than Lamar Jackson
There were a couple times during the Russell Wilson era where the Seattle Seahawks were reported to be interested in a super-athletic quarterback prospect in that year's NFL draft class. While it never worked out for them, they supposedly were very-much into Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Anthony Richardson and Sam Darnold, to name a few.
While the Seahawks eventually got their hands on Darnold, they couldn't resist taking a chance on this year's big boom-or-bust athlete at quarterback. That would be Alabama's Jalen Milroe, who went to Seattle in the third round at No. 92 overall. While no college prospect is a sure thing to work out at the next level, there's no denying Milroe's elite athleticism.
In fact, some analysts believe Milroe might be in a class all his own in this part of the game. Fox Sports pundit Colin Cowherd was a guest on Brock & Salk earlier this week and he called Milroe the most athletic quarterback he's ever seen pound for pound, including Lamar Jackson.
Milroe is a remarkable athlete, but as long as Lamar Jackson is a thing we should probably not compare anybody to him - at least nobody who hasn't played a single snap in the NFL.
That said, Milroe does come into the league as an excellent rushing threat and equipped with rare power in his throwing arm. The question will be if he can smoothe out the rougher edges of his game while still delivering plays with that special athletic ability.
While we'll agree to disagree about the Lamar take, Cowherd is right about Seattle having one of the most athletic quarterback rooms in the NFL now.
Geno Smith was no slouch athletically, but Darnold is nevertheless a significant step up in that department and Milroe is the most physically gifted quarterback they've ever brought in. It's probably worth mentioning that Drew Lock isn't a bad athlete, either.
More Seahawks on SI stories
SI ranks Seattle Seahawks roster worst in NFC West going into 2025
Spicy QB rankings have Jayden Daniels on top, Sam Darnold at 22
Jalen Milroe named among NFL rookies most likely to steal a vet's job
PFF says Seahawks should target recently-released 29-TD receiver