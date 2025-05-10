Colin Cowherd says Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe is more athletic than Lamar Jackson

Should #Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe be getting snaps in his rookie year?



"He's maybe the best pound-for-pound athlete I've ever seen at quarterback, including Lamar Jackson," says @colincowherd to @BrockHuard and @TheMikeSalk.



ICYMI - full video 📺: https://t.co/BK5d9Hb1KA https://t.co/CGunG3TrfU pic.twitter.com/bu20wXWdph