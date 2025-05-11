Seahawks' toughest 2025 game against breakout NFC contender on the road
After going 10-7 and just missing out on the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks made some huge changes this offseason. They traded quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf. They also released another star receiver, Tyler Lockett. To replace them, they signed quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Cooper Kupp in free agency.
There are a lot of questions surrounding them still, especially since Darnold hasn't been incredibly consistent throughout his career and Kupp has struggled with health. Even so, head coach Mike Macdonald believes they're headed in the right direction.
MORE: Massive NFL free agency signing named Seahawks' most head-scratching move of 2025
Seattle will get plenty of opportunities to prove itself this season, but according to Pro Football Network's Kyle Soppe, no game will be more challenging than when they face the Washington Commanders. Led by Jayden Daniels, Washington shocked everyone when they made it to the NFC Championship Game in 2025. Trying to deal with Daniels will be "no walk in the park" for Seattle, says Soppe.
"The Seattle Seahawks brought in Sam Darnold to lead their offense this offseason and swapped out DK Metcalf for Cooper Kupp. The defense is going to have a hard time being better than they were last season (when they ranked sixth in Defense+) and a game like this against an offensive-oriented team like the Commanders will serve as a nice test if this franchise wants to post their 13th winning record in a 14-year stretch."
The Seahawks have overcome the odds several times over the past several years. They aim to do so again in 2025, including making a statement against teams like Washington on the road.
More Seahawks on SI stories
SI ranks Seattle Seahawks roster worst in NFC West going into 2025
Spicy QB rankings have Jayden Daniels on top, Sam Darnold at 22
Jalen Milroe named among NFL rookies most likely to steal a vet's job
PFF says Seahawks should target recently-released 29-TD receiver