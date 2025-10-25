NFL Network on why Seattle Seahawks are better off keeping Riq Woolen
There aren’t many question marks heading into the 2025 NFL Season for the Seattle Seahawks, but among the biggest was what to do with fourth-year cornerback Riq Woolen. The one-time Pro Bowler and former PFWA All-Rookie Team selection has been up and down this season, causing some conversation on whether the Seahawks should trade him, considering he is playing in the final year.
Woolen had a rough stretch from the beginning of the season with some mental lapses. It didn't get easier for him as he attempted to rebound, as he suffered a concussion in the Week 5 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which forced him to miss the Week 6 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Woolen, however, returned for Week 7 at home against the Houston Texans. He played his best game of the season by allowing only two catches (on seven targets) for 13 yards and a 39.6 passer rating allowed.
With just a week left until the NFL Trade Deadline, now is the time for teams to sell, buy, or trade away assets for others. Now, more than ever, Woolen is going to be at the center of conversations for the Seahawks' trade talks. While some experts believe the Seahawks will have their secondary back fully healthy after their bye week this week, one expert believes it would be smart for Woolen to remain a Seahawk past the trade deadline.
NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah talked to Seattle Sports' Brock Huard and Mike Salk about what the Seahawks should do with Woolen.
“I always go back to conversations on cut-down day every single year around the league. You talk to every GM, they'll say the same thing: 'I always need one more tackle and one more corner, if we could just find a tackle and a corner,' and there's going to be attrition. To me, if I have any depth along the offensive line or secondary, I don't know if I am willing to deal from that at this point if you're a team that's capable of going on a run. I get where he is, and you got guys coming back and he hasn't been what you hoped he would be, but I don't know, what would you get? You would get a fifth or sixth round pick?”
Woolen hasn't been playing at an elite level since his rookie season, but he has shown flashes of potential. Last week's win over the Texans was another indication that Woolen can be one of the top defensive backs for the Seahawks.
Nickel Devon Witherspoon (knee) and Julian Love (hamstring) are likely to return when Seattle goes on the road to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football. While the addition of Love and Witherspoon back in the lineup will be celebrated, the Seahawks will be happy with a fully healthy secondary.
At this point in the season, the Seahawks have proven to be serious playoff contenders, but more must be done to make the defense more efficient. If they believe depth in the secondary, particularly at cornerback, is needed, then the Seahawks will likely have Woolen start the rest of the season. That is especially true with the return value not being high if they do trade Woolen.
