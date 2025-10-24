3 Seahawks players who really needed the bye week
The 2025 season looks like it might be one to remember for the Seattle Seahawks, as they've exceeded expectations so far with a 5-2 record and are currently in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West.
The Seahawks are also one of the hottest teams in the NFL with five wins in their past six games, but they won't have a chance to build on that momentum in Week 8. Instead, they'll enjoy some much-needed rest during their bye week, which might've just come a the perfect time.
To prove that point, here's three Seahawks players who stand to benefit most from the bye week.
CB Devon Witherspoon
Witherspoon, the face of the Seahawks' secondary and arguably the defense as a whole, has unfortunately only played two games this season - against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 - due to a knee injury. That injury has clearly affected him even when on the field, as he's allowed a passer rating of 142.8 when targeted (per Pro Football Focus) and was on the wrong end of both fourth-quarter touchdowns against the Cardinals.
The good news is that Witherspoon seems like he's very close to returning, as he was a full participant in practice on Friday and Saturday leading up to Monday's game against the Houston Texans.
S Julian Love
Love, who played all 17 games in each of his first two seasons with the Seahawks, is in the same boat as Witherspoon. The 2023 Pro Bowler has only played in three games this season due to a hamstring injury, and just like Witherspoon, he's missed the past three games after the Week 4 victory over the Cardinals.
Love was a limited participant in practice leading up to the Texans game, so he may be a bit further away from returning. However, the extra week to rest up should do wonders for him.
OLB Derick Hall
Compared to the two defensive backs, Hall's ailment is much more recent, as he left early in Week 5's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an oblique injury and hasn't returned since. He did not particpate in practice leading up to the Texans game, so he needs the rest more than anyone.
Fortunately for Seahawks fans, head coach Mike Macdonald sounded optimistic about all three players returning when the Seahawks face the Washington Commanders on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 9.
"We should get Julian and Spoon back, and D-Hall, after the bye, unless something changes," Macdonald told reporters, per the Seahawks' website.
