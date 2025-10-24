All Seahawks

3 Seahawks players who really needed the bye week

The Seattle Seahawks' bye week came at the perfect time for a few banged-up players.

Jon Alfano

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 season looks like it might be one to remember for the Seattle Seahawks, as they've exceeded expectations so far with a 5-2 record and are currently in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West.

The Seahawks are also one of the hottest teams in the NFL with five wins in their past six games, but they won't have a chance to build on that momentum in Week 8. Instead, they'll enjoy some much-needed rest during their bye week, which might've just come a the perfect time.

To prove that point, here's three Seahawks players who stand to benefit most from the bye week.

CB Devon Witherspoon

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Witherspoon, the face of the Seahawks' secondary and arguably the defense as a whole, has unfortunately only played two games this season - against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 - due to a knee injury. That injury has clearly affected him even when on the field, as he's allowed a passer rating of 142.8 when targeted (per Pro Football Focus) and was on the wrong end of both fourth-quarter touchdowns against the Cardinals.

The good news is that Witherspoon seems like he's very close to returning, as he was a full participant in practice on Friday and Saturday leading up to Monday's game against the Houston Texans.

S Julian Love

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) and Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrate after a play during the first half against San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Love, who played all 17 games in each of his first two seasons with the Seahawks, is in the same boat as Witherspoon. The 2023 Pro Bowler has only played in three games this season due to a hamstring injury, and just like Witherspoon, he's missed the past three games after the Week 4 victory over the Cardinals.

Love was a limited participant in practice leading up to the Texans game, so he may be a bit further away from returning. However, the extra week to rest up should do wonders for him.

OLB Derick Hall

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Compared to the two defensive backs, Hall's ailment is much more recent, as he left early in Week 5's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an oblique injury and hasn't returned since. He did not particpate in practice leading up to the Texans game, so he needs the rest more than anyone.

Fortunately for Seahawks fans, head coach Mike Macdonald sounded optimistic about all three players returning when the Seahawks face the Washington Commanders on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 9.

"We should get Julian and Spoon back, and D-Hall, after the bye, unless something changes," Macdonald told reporters, per the Seahawks' website.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks studs & duds from convincing Monday night win over Texans

Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks’ gutsy Week 7 win vs. Houston Texans

Why Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking the NFL by storm

Seahawks-Saints trade proposal adds familiar weapon to Kubiak offense

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.

Home/Seahawks News