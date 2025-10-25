Despite win over elite NFL defense, Seahawks' Sam Darnold falls in QB rankings
Sam Darnold continues to be an enigma in his journeyman NFL career. For example, not many NFL quarterbacks can put up 27 points on one of the league's best defenses and win a big Monday Night Football ... only to fall in the quarterback rankings.
But sure enough, as Darnold's Seattle Seahawks surge, he slumps.
After the eight-point win over the Houston Texans, Darnold feel in the Week 8 quarterback rankings from No. 5 to No. 6. To be fair, he did throw an interception and lost a fumble in the end zone to give up an easy touchdown.
Writes NFL.com about dropping Darnold a notch:
"Sam Darnold's stat line -- and Seattle's tendency to play with its food -- is misleading. In a Monday night game that felt as if it might never end, Darnold gave the ball away twice and allowed the Texans to remain in the fight even when they didn't deserve to be. Otherwise, Darnold was largely very good, and his connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba is worth watching every week. The QB is a perfect fit for Klint Kubiak's offense."
Sam Darnold is a "Perfect Fit" in Seahawks' Offense
Darnold is a perfect fit in the offense who had an imperfect game. At 5-2 and entering their Bye in first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks will gladly take it.
In the latest rankings Darnold is behind only Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Drake Maye.
