All Seahawks

Despite win over elite NFL defense, Seahawks' Sam Darnold falls in QB rankings

Seattle Seahawks' veteran Sam Darnold falls to No. 6 in this week's NFL QB rankings.

Richie Whitt

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sam Darnold continues to be an enigma in his journeyman NFL career. For example, not many NFL quarterbacks can put up 27 points on one of the league's best defenses and win a big Monday Night Football ... only to fall in the quarterback rankings.

But sure enough, as Darnold's Seattle Seahawks surge, he slumps.

After the eight-point win over the Houston Texans, Darnold feel in the Week 8 quarterback rankings from No. 5 to No. 6. To be fair, he did throw an interception and lost a fumble in the end zone to give up an easy touchdown.

MORE: 3 key Seahawks' defensive players on track to return after Bye

Writes NFL.com about dropping Darnold a notch:

"Sam Darnold's stat line -- and Seattle's tendency to play with its food -- is misleading. In a Monday night game that felt as if it might never end, Darnold gave the ball away twice and allowed the Texans to remain in the fight even when they didn't deserve to be. Otherwise, Darnold was largely very good, and his connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba is worth watching every week. The QB is a perfect fit for Klint Kubiak's offense."

Sam Darnold is a "Perfect Fit" in Seahawks' Offense

Darnold is a perfect fit in the offense who had an imperfect game. At 5-2 and entering their Bye in first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks will gladly take it.

MORE: Seahawks urged to made deadline trade to upgrade Anthony Bradford at right guard

In the latest rankings Darnold is behind only Baker Mayfield, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Drake Maye.

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks studs & duds from convincing Monday night win over Texans

Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks’ gutsy Week 7 win vs. Houston Texans

Why Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking the NFL by storm

Seahawks-Saints trade proposal adds familiar weapon to Kubiak offense

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.