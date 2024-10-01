NFL Power Rankings: Do Seattle Seahawks Dip After Loss to Detroit Lions?
The Seattle Seahawks are no longer undefeated after their 42-29 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at Ford Field.
The loss came against a really good team in the Lions, but it still resulted in a slight dip in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's weekly power rankings. After appearing at No. 11 last week, the Seahawks are down one spot to No. 12.
"While Mike Macdonald’s defense was stressed for the first time this weekend, I left more confident about the Seahawks than when I came into this game. There’s a case to be made that each of their opening victories came with a sizable asterisk, but for most of this game the Seahawks’ offense remained in chasing distance of one of the best teams in the NFL," Orr writes.
The teams that rank ahead of the Seahawks are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.
The Seahawks didn't play too difficult of opponents during their first three weeks of the season, which is why they were ranked lower than the other unbeaten teams. Now that they have played a true contender and lost, they are beginning to level out and end up probably where they should be.
The Seahawks have a short week after getting back home early Tuesday, and they will have a quick turnaround before facing the New York Giants at Lumen Field in Week 5.