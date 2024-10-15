All Seahawks

NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Seahawks After 49ers Loss?

The Seattle Seahawks lost to the San Francisco 49ers. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are losers of three straight after falling to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football at home in Week 6.

With the loss, the Seahawks and Niners are now tied for the top spot in the NFC West, so there wasn't a seismic shift in the standings.

There also wasn't much change in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's NFL power rankings. The Seahawks remained at No. 17 after the loss to the Niners.

"Just a warning to all future 49ers opponents, as the Seahawks learned this past week: If you injure a 49ers running back you just simply face the consequences of another running back of whom you’ve never heard running for 9.9 yards a carry against your defense," Orr writes.

After beating the Seahawks, the Niners moved up one spot from No. 9 to 8. To round out the NFC West, the Arizona Cardinals dropped from No. 19 to 20 and the Los Angeles Rams moved up from No. 25 to 21 after standing pat at the bye.

In order for the Seahawks to move up in the power rankings, they have to get things back on track. The trade for defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jacksonville Jaguars should help them out in that department and that could be a sign that the Seahawks are still fighting to get better and be a playoff contender this season.

The Seahawks will look to bounce back and move up the power rankings in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

