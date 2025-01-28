NFL QB Rankings: Where's Seahawks' Geno Smith?
The Seattle Seahawks have had positive quarterback play from Geno Smith over the past three seasons.
However, Smith has yet to lead the Seahawks to a win in the playoffs, putting him and the team in a strange place of mediocrity.
That might explain why Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport put Smith right in the middle at No. 16 in his most recent quarterback rankings.
"Smith doesn't inspire a boatload of enthusiasm from fans, and headed into the final year of his contract with a cap hit of $44.5 million, the offseason will likely feature at least some drama involving the 34-year-old. But Smith's 4,320 passing yards ranked fourth in the league last year, and his completion percentage of 70.4 ranked fifth. If Seattle doesn't want to extend Smith, there should be interest on the trade market," Davenport writes.
The only quarterbacks who rank higher than Smith who haven't won a playoff game in their career before are Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings) and Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), who were eliminated in the Wild Card round this season.
This isn't to say Smith is incapable of winning in the playoffs, but because it hasn't happened yet there should be some caution in the wind in regard to how Seattle is set up down the line.
