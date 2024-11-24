Noah Fant Among Seahawks Inactives vs. Cardinals
Despite being optimistic about his chances of suiting up on Friday, the Seattle Seahawks will hold out veteran tight end Noah Fant for a third consecutive game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Prior to a Week 9 home game against the Rams, Fant strained his groin during a Wednesday practice, and he missed each of the past two games, including last Sunday's win over the 49ers after a bye week. He returned to practice this week, listed as limited on Thursday and a full participant on Friday before receiving a questionable designation on the Seahawks final injury report.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald expressed guarded optimism that Fant would be able to play against the Cardinals. However, after testing the injury on the field during pre-game warmups, the team must have reached the conclusion he needed one more week before being ready to return.
Facing the possibility Fant wouldn't be in pads while already being without Brady Russell, who was declared out on Friday with a foot injury, Seattle elevated Tyler Mabry from the practice squad on Saturday. The fifth-year veteran has played in seven career regular season games, recording one catch for seven yards and a touchdown while also pitching in on special teams.
Fant won't be the only player with a questionable designation not to play for the Seahawks on Sunday either. After being sidelined for most of the practice week with an oblique injury suffered in Santa Clara, receiver/kick returner Laviska Shenault will miss his first game of the season. In his absence, Cody White and Dareke Young both will be active to use on offense and special teams.
Capping off Seattle's inactives, four players will be healthy scratches after not being listed on the final injury report, including rookie cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, rookie guard Sataoa Laumea, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, and defensive end Myles Adams. Along with Mabry, linebacker Patrick O'Connell will also dress as a practice squad elevation for a second straight week.
