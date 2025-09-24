PFF reveals where Sam Darnold's Week 3 excellence came from
It's still far too early to say whether or not the Seattle Seahawks got what they paid for with quarterback Sam Darnold, but if he continues to play like he did on Sunday, then they certainly will.
Darnold was one of many bright spots for the Seahawks in their 44-13 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, completing 14 of 18 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. He posted an outstanding passer rating of 154.2, just shy of the perfect mark of 158.3.
Sure, Darnold didn't have to do all that much with the defense and special teams dominating, but Klint Kubiak and the Seahawks want to make life as easy as possible for their quarterback, and this game was a perfect example of why that approach works.
Just how did Darnold slice through the Saints' defense, though? Well, Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus has the answer.
Seahawks' improved O-line fuels Sam Darnold's outstanding performance
"How about Sam Darnold? The Seahawks quarterback has kicked off the season strong and was at his best when Seattle kept him clean against the Saints," Valentine wrote. "Darnold wasn’t disrupted on 66.7% of his dropbacks, completing 11-of-12 passing attempts for 135 yards and two touchdowns on a 91.0 overall PFF grade. The Seahawks’ offense is beginning to roll with its new leader."
The Seahawks' pass protection was a major weakness not just last season, but for several years. Last year was the culmination of neglect along the offensive line, as they allowed an unacceptable 54 sacks on the season.
They finally took steps to address it this offseason, most notably drafting guard Grey Zabel in the first round, but many still had their doubts. So far, though, the unit has been pretty solid, at least in pass protection.
"I think our offensive line, our tight ends and our [running] backs right now are blocking well enough to make that thing come to life," head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday on Seattle Sports radio. "It’s something we’re still chasing, but our pass protection has been very good.”
Darnold was at his best last season with the Minnesota Vikings when he had a clean pocket to work with, so the Seahawks protecting him well so far is fantastic news for them. How will the protection hold up well against stiffer competition, though? That's the million-dollar question.
