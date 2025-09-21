All Seahawks

Seahawks studs & duds from commanding Week 3 win over Saints

Seattle treated fans to the first totally relaxing game since 2012.

Tim Weaver

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after making a catch during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field.
Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after making a catch during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks hadn't won a game like this since they demolished the Arizona Cardinals 58-0 back in 2012. From start to finish, they completely rolled over the New Orleans Saints in all three phases - and the game was effectively decided before the second quarter was even half over.

It was a welcome change from the usual heart attack city treatment that Seattle fans get from their team. In the end, the Seahawks went on to win by a score of 44-13. Here are our studs and duds for Seattle from an all-time blowout win.

Stud: QB Sam Darnold

Darnold didn't take long to get going against the Saints. After a dumb head-butting penalty by Bryan Bresee extended the opening drive for the Seahawks, Darnold took advantage and delivered a strike on the run to JSN for a touchdown. He kept on dealing up until he was taken out of the game early in the fourth quarter when Seattle led 44-13. Darnold ended the day 14/18 for 218 yards, two touchdowns, no turnovers and a near-perfect 154.2 passer rating.

Stud: WR/PR Tory Horton

As brilliant as Darnold was, the brightest star today belonged to rookie receiver/returner Tory Horton Jr., who looks like thes steal of Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft. Horton kicked off his amazing day by returning a punt for a 95-yard touchdown, the longest in franchise history. Later, he caught a dart from Sam Darnold in the end zone for his third career score.

Tory Horton
Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Stud: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

It wasn't quite a Michael Jordan level flu game, but JSN's performance was pretty damn good considering the circumstances. JSN was a late addition to the injury report on Saturday, but he felt well enough to play and play well. Smith-Njigba caught five of six targets from Sam Darnold, totaling 96 yards and a touchdown - just four yards shy of setting the franchise record of three-straight 100-yard games to begin a season.

Dud: RB Kenneth Walker III

While he managed to punch the ball into the end zone twice on short carries, Ken Walker was pretty ineffective running the ball today. In the first half New Orleans held him to just seven yards on eight carries, continually stuffing him at or very near the line of scrimmage. Walker finally was able to get it going in the second half, but he still only finished with 38 yards on 16 carries (2.4 yards per attempt).

Stud: STC Jay Harbaugh

What a remarkable change the Seahawks have gone through on special teams. Last season, this was one of the worst units in the league - they couldn't even do basic things without making embarrassing, inexcusable mistakes for this level of competition. Credit special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh for radically turning things around. In addition to Horton's touchdown, Seattle got a 60-yard return from Dareke Young and blocked a punt. Whatever Harbaugh did this offseason, it worked.

Stud: CBs Derion Kendrick, Josh Jobe

It helps to have a defensive genius like Mike Macdonald to coach you, but the Seahawks' depth in the secondary has really shined these last few weeks. Josh Jobe is becoming a star - and Derion Kendrick is routinely making high-impact plays in the absence of Devon Witherspoon and the ongoing decline of Riq Woolen. These two combined for four pass breakups and 15 tackles.

Josh Jobe
Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) tackles New Orleans Saints tight end Jack Stoll (88) after the catch in the first quarter at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

