NFL mock draft has Seahawks taking dynamic Ohio State star
Heading into the season, there were concerns about the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver corps after trading DK Metcalf and releasing Tyler Lockett. Through three games, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has shown why Seattle was so confident in him.
Smith-Njigba has 323 yards and a touchdown on 22 receptions. He’s topped 100 yards twice, with his only outing under that total being 96 yards in their blowout win over the New Orleans Saints.
Seattle has done well drafting receivers, with rookie Tort Horton scoring two touchdowns in his first three games. He’s an excellent option as a WR3, but the Seahawks could use a younger WR2 to replace Cooper Kupp.
That’s exactly what they attempt to do in a 2026 NFL mock draft courtesy of CBS Sport’s Mike Renner. With their first selection, Renner has them going to Smith-Njigba’s old stomping grounds as they take Carnell Tate from Ohio State.
Round 1, Pick 14: Carnell Tate, Ohio State
Ohio State continues to produce impact wideouts and the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Tate could be their latest star.
”Tate has risen in Emeka Egbuka's stead as the high-end No. 2 across from Jeremiah Smith. He's caught 12 of 14 targets for 219 yards and three scores in three games this season. He's got the kind of vertical ability the Seahawks offense is missing.” - Renner
Seattle has been a surprise team, jumping out to a 2-1 start. They’ve done an excellent job building under Mike Macdonald and could be tough to deal with on offense should they make this selection.
