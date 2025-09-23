All Seahawks

NFL mock draft has Seahawks taking dynamic Ohio State star

The Seattle Seahawks target another wide receiver out of Ohio State in this recent 2026 NFL mock draft.

Randy Gurzi

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate celebrates a touchdown against the Grambling State Tigers.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate celebrates a touchdown against the Grambling State Tigers. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Heading into the season, there were concerns about the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver corps after trading DK Metcalf and releasing Tyler Lockett. Through three games, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has shown why Seattle was so confident in him.

Smith-Njigba has 323 yards and a touchdown on 22 receptions. He’s topped 100 yards twice, with his only outing under that total being 96 yards in their blowout win over the New Orleans Saints.

Seattle has done well drafting receivers, with rookie Tort Horton scoring two touchdowns in his first three games. He’s an excellent option as a WR3, but the Seahawks could use a younger WR2 to replace Cooper Kupp.

That’s exactly what they attempt to do in a 2026 NFL mock draft courtesy of CBS Sport’s Mike Renner. With their first selection, Renner has them going to Smith-Njigba’s old stomping grounds as they take Carnell Tate from Ohio State.

Round 1, Pick 14: Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes WR Carnell Tate celebrates his touchdown catch against Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Ohio State Buckeyes WR Carnell Tate celebrates his touchdown catch against Nebraska Cornhuskers. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State continues to produce impact wideouts and the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Tate could be their latest star.

”Tate has risen in Emeka Egbuka's stead as the high-end No. 2 across from Jeremiah Smith. He's caught 12 of 14 targets for 219 yards and three scores in three games this season. He's got the kind of vertical ability the Seahawks offense is missing.” - Renner

Seattle has been a surprise team, jumping out to a 2-1 start. They’ve done an excellent job building under Mike Macdonald and could be tough to deal with on offense should they make this selection.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

