Seattle Seahawks' special teams unit has done a 180 since last season
With more than 11 minutes remaining in the first half, the Seattle Seahawks' offense has run just 11 plays on offense. They lead the New Orleans Saints 28-3.
That's because of Jay Harbaugh's special teams unit, which already has a blocked punt, had a 95-yard punt return touchdown and another 60-yard kick return that set up the offense for a short, three-play scoring drive before halftime.
It's a complete flip from a season ago, when the special teams were a weakness of the team. The Seahawks routinely missed tackles, drew penalties and simply didn't regularly positively impact the game. If anything, it often hamstrung the team even when the offense and defense played well.
Seahawks rookie wide receiver Tory Horton kicked off the special teams showcase against the Saints with the longest punt return score in franchise history and the first since Tyler Lockett in 2015. At the end of New Orleans' next drive, Seahawks safety D'Anthony Bell, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game, blocked the punt to set up a short field for Seattle's offense.
The Seahawks were in the end zone two plays later, extending their lead to 21-0. The Saints got a field goal on their next drive, and wide receiver Dareke Young returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards to give the offense another short field. It only took three more plays to make it 28-3.
Seeing the Seattle offense taking advantage of special teams gifts is an uncommon event. However, this 2025 team seems to have a much different mentality in that phase of the game so far this season.
This performance against the Saints immediately follows a strong special teams performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. Running back George Holani scored on a Seahawks kickoff, as the kicking team, after the Steelers didn't cover the ball in the end zone.
