Possible Seahawks target could request trade soon, analyst claims
The Seattle Seahawks should be monitoring the status of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has shown a willingness to move to a new team.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay listed Hill as a player that could request a trade in the near future.
"Tyreek Hill is coming off a disappointing 2024 season, one that ended rather acrimoniously and could see his Miami Dolphins tenure end earlier than expected," Kay wrote.
"With the 31-year-old seemingly quitting on the team in Week 18 last season and telling reporters "I'm out, bro" following the first missed playoff appearance of his nine-year career, it appeared he might be exiting South Beach shortly after the 2024 season wrapped.
"That didn't happen, though, as Hill publicly apologized to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and announced he wanted to remain a member of the Dolphins.
"Despite these statements, there is a chance the eight-time Pro Bowler could still be traded."
The Seahawks have a vacancy at the wide receiver position with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett leaving in the offseason.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to emerge as the top wide receiver in the offense and Cooper Kupp could help fill in some of the gaps, but adding another pass-catcher wouldn't be the worst thing in the world — especially if it's Hill.
Hill, 31, is coming off a disappointing season with just 959 yards and six touchdowns, but a lot of that can be attributed to Miami's quarterback injuries. Hill recorded over 1,000 yards in six of the previous seven seasons, including a career-high 1,799 yards in 2023.
Adding that into Sam Darnold's arsenal of weapons would take the Seahawks to the next level.
