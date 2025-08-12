Surprisingly cheap Seahawks mock trade nets former All-Pro wide receiver
Despite some key additions and the arrival of potential draft steal Tory Horton, the Seattle Seahawks still need a wide receiver. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is great. Cooper Kupp is solid but has been injured much of the last few years. Horton remains an unknown at the NFL level for now. Beyond them, there's not much.
Fortunately, there is someone that could be available. Reports indicate that multiple teams have expressed interest in former Miami Dolphins All-Pro Tyreek Hill, and Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has a mock trade proposal that Seattle would be foolish not to try.
Mock trade proposal for Tyreek Hill gets Seahawks WR for nothing
Trading for Tyreek Hill would've cost a ton at one time in the past. He is still a great wide receiver, but he may have lost a step, and he's older and still very expensive right now. The Seahawks could get him for less than they would've a year ago.
According to Brent Sobleski, the Seahawks are one of four teams that should send a trade offer to the Dolphins, and this particular package doesn't cost the Seahawks all that much. Per the analyst, DB Coby Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick is all it would take.
"The Seattle Seahawks must push past mediocrity, which is exactly where the franchise has found itself over the last four seasons," Sobleski argued. "A big move to give new quarterback Sam Darnold a unique weapon on the outside can create a significant difference."
Bryant is good, but he's entering the final year of his rookie deal. Miami's paper-thin secondary might prompt them to take this deal. "If the Seahawks want the version of Darnold that showed up last season for the Minnesota Vikings, he needs premium weapons in the lineup," Sobleski added.
Plus, Hill does things that neither Kupp nor Smith-Njigba do on offense, and he's an insurance policy against Kupp getting hurt at some point. It's a win for both teams, but it's a huge, cheap win for Seattle.
