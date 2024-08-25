Punt Return TD Was 'Powerful Moment' For Seattle Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge
The Seattle Seahawks' preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday was nothing short of explosive, with both teams going back and forth throughout the night in a 37-33 Seattle victory.
Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge had the most explosive play of the game. Late in the second quarter, Eskridge fielded a punt deep in his own territory, then bobbed and weaved his way through defenders from the left sideline to the right and sprinted to a 79-yard return touchdown.
For Eskridge, though, it was more than just a return touchdown. The fourth-year pro has been through a lot in his young NFL career, including a plethora of injuries and off-the-field issues that led to a six-game suspension last season. To make a big play and have his teammates carry him off in celebration meant the world to him.
"It was a powerful moment just to feel the embrace of the full team," Eskridge said after the game. "It has been a rocky road, and God has allowed me to still be here, so I just feel that embrace, especially being in Lumen Field, the last preseason game; I was floating, literally, as they picked me up. So it is just nothing short of a blessing."
A 2021 second-round pick out of Western Michigan, Eskridge arrived in Seattle with a good deal of hype as a receiver and returner. Unfortunately, factors both in and out of his control have stopped him from reaching his full potential, and he's now on the roster bubble ahead of his fourth season.
Knowing that, Eskridge went into Saturday's game with the intent of leaving it all out there.
“Just leaving it all on the field. I'm a firm believer in God, and a thousand percent of my faith is in Him, so I just came out here with the mentality that if it's my last time ever coming out here to play on this field, then so be it. God has a bigger plan, but I'm going to go out here, have fun, keep joy, and then make plays like I did.”
Eskridge, like many other players, now wait for the Seahawks to trim their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday. He's definitely still on the bubble, but he also made a strong case for himself on Saturday.