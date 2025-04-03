Raiders award Geno Smith massive extension
Exactly three weeks after the blockbuster trade became official, former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has signed a new deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Smith and the Raiders agreed to a new two-year deal worth a maximum of $85.5 million, including $66.5 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the contract's base value is two years for $75 million with further details to come.
The extension keeps Smith locked in with Las Vegas through the 2027 season, as Smith still had one year remaining on his contract when he was dealt to the Raiders for a third-round pick in early March. If he is on the Raiders' roster when the contract expires, it will last through his age-37 season.
Sam Darnold, who signed with the Seahawks as Smith's replacement, was awarded a three-year, $100.5 million contract with $55 million guaranteed. Smith's contract ($42.75 million per year value) is worth about $9.25 million more per year than Darnold's ($33.5 million per year value).
Smith is now the 14th highest-paid quarterback in the league, one spot below Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. But Smith still comes in just over $17 million less than the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, whose contract tops the NFL.
The Seahawks saved money, but only time will tell whether their offense is better with Darnold instead of Smith. Darnold had the better numbers with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, completing 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Smith took a step back last season behind the Seahawks' shaky offensive line, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He was sacked the third-most in the NFL (50), just one spot ahead of Darnold (48) who also had an up-and-down set of blockers in front of him.
Both the Raiders and Seahawks' offenses will look vastly different next season, and Las Vegas had plenty of cap space to work with before the Smith deal. The Raiders had just over $42 million in effective cap room before signing Smith. Seattle and Smith may have been fairly far apart on a deal considering the details of Darnold's contract.
