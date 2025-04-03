Former Seahawks coach turned down potential DK Metcalf reunion for intriguing reason
Before the Seattle Seahawks traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers last month, the star wide receiver was a hot commodity around the league.
That shouldn't be a surprise, but what may come as a surprise is that one former Seahawks coach apparently had some interest in a reunion.
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales, who was with the Seahawks from 2010-22 under Pete Carroll, recently revealed that he and general manager Dan Morgan, another former Seahawk, had some conversations about Metcalf before he landed in Pittsburgh. However, they decided not to go through with it.
Why? Well, they believe second-year wideout Xavier Legette, the No. 32 overall pick in last year's draft, can be the No. 1 receiver they've been looking for.
"I think we got that guy. I think it's Xavier," Canales said, per the Panthers' website. "And I think it's up to the coaches to just continue to develop him and let him grow at his pace. So, for me, the goal for Xavier Legette is let's just take that next step. This is going to be his first offseason with us, from phase one all the way through, and I just love to see where that goes.
"You got a guy who's 6-2 1/2, 225 pounds, and runs 4.3. And he's a playmaker, and it's on film, and so it's like, let's start there. Let's just take the next step with him."
Legette finished his rookie season with 49 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns, and he undoubtedly had some good moments. However, he also struggled with drops throughout the season, including what would've been the game-tying touchdown in a 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.
This offseason, though, the former South Carolina is putting in the work to take the next step.
"Xavier's doing a bunch of stuff; He's an overworker, and that's a good thing," Canales said. "He's wired the right way. He's grinding. He's in there. He's doing stuff.
"You can't get him out of the building. He's there early and late, and so he's one of those guys, so he's doing all the right things, and with the hard work, it will pay off."
