Seahawks need to bring back veteran defensive line anchor
After injuries, defensive line depth wasn't at a premium for the Seattle Seahawks in 2024. The franchise spent a top-20 pick on defensive tackle Byron Murphy II in the draft, and that group still thinned out at times during the season.
Nose tackle Johnathan Hankins was a major part of that group, appearing in all 17 games and making eight starts. Even at 32 years old, Hankins' health and availability was a major boost in the middle of Seattle's defensive line.
Hankins, now 33, remains unsigned following the first wave of free agency. The 12-year NFL veteran logged 30 tackles, five tackles for loss and his first career interception in 390 defensive snaps last season (35% of team's total snaps). It was the most snaps he's played since the 2021 season.
The Seahawks initially brought in Hankins due to his connection to defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who was the defensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys before both moved to Seattle. It was a marriage that appeared to work well, considering Hankins was still playing at a high level.
Hankins made just over $2 million with the Seahawks in 2024. Spotrac has Hankins' market value projected at $2.8 million in 2025, and Seattle still has nearly $32 million in effective cap space. Why not reunite with Hankins for at least one more season?
It is possible that the Seahawks are in touch with Hankins and haven't reached an agreement with the veteran anchor yet. Hankins also may be privately considering retirement, considering he will turn 34 soon after the 2025 season. But if he does plan to play next season, Seattle should be keeping in touch with him.
Hankins already has familiarity with Mike Macdonald's system, and the other players on the defensive line. Bringing Hankins back into the rotation alongside Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed and Murphy could allow the Seahawks to also develop another rookie behind that group.
So far, 2023 fourth-round pick Cameron Young hasn't shown he can be a long-term solution at nose tackle, missing 16 games last season. Hankins could be an inexpensive bridge while the team finds that future solution up frot.
