Seahawks predicted to sign ex-Cowboys wideout and 5-time Pro Bowler in free agency
While the Seattle Seahawks certainly have their share of issues when it comes to the offensive line, the focus this offseason to date has been the performers that this unit either block for or protect.
General manager John Schneider has added one veteran offensive lineman via free agency in Josh Jones. Perhaps he’s getting ready to make his biggest splash when it comes to this problem-plagued unit in the upcoming NFL draft—which is a mere 22 ways.
Meanwhile, there's plenty of new faces when it comes to the quarterback and other skill positions. Sam Darnold takes over for Gino Smith, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. There are four new pass-catchers in Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valades-Scantling, River Cracraft, and Steven Sims Jr. The latter is known for his prowess on special teams.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report has the Seahawks landing another veteran wide receiver in Amari Cooper, who split time with the Browns and Bills in 2024. “The five-time Pro Bowler is still just 30 and went over 1,200 yards for Cleveland in 2023,” explained Gagnon. As to why the 10-year veteran is still on the open market? Teams might be apprehensive about trusting a player who has lacked consistency for much of his career,” added Gagnon, “and struggled to produce while dealing with nagging injuries in 2024.
“Seattle now has money to spend and the need for an X or Z receiver like Cooper to work with Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”
The fourth overall pick in 2015 by the Raiders comes off a season in which he played a total of 14 regular-season games with Cleveland (6) and Buffalo (8). He finished with a combined 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns. Those reception and receiving yardage totals are the lowest of Cooper’s career. Would the Seahawks be willing to gamble on the five-time Pro Bowler having a bounce back year?
