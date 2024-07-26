Report: Pittsburgh Steelers Reached Out To Seattle Seahawks About DK Metcalf
Throughout the offseason, there have been no shortage of trade rumors surrounding Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, and more often than not, they've focused on one team in particular.
That team is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in the market for a second star wideout to pair with George Pickens. Metcalf isn't the only star receiver they've been linked to, as they've also appeared in trade rumors surrounding San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk and even Miami's Tyreek Hill. Most of those rumors haven't garnered significant traction, but they may have more legs than some realize.
The Steelers are "convinced" they are going to land one of the three aforementioned receivers at some point, according to Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports. Halicke added the Steelers have expressed interest in Metcalf, but their conversations with the Seahawks haven't gone further than that.
"Regarding Metcalf, the Steelers have previously reached out about a potential trade," Halicke writes. "But, the most that can be categorized right now is the exploratory manner in which [Omar] Khan says that all 32 GMs are always in conversation with each other."
If the Steelers do indeed land one of those three, Aiyuk seems to be the most likely as he's already requested a trade out of San Francisco, although the 49ers don't seem willing to budge. Metcalf seems unlikely at this point, and fellow Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett may even be the more realistic trade target. Then there's Hill, who seems like an absolute pipe dream for Pittsburgh.
Even with this report, Seahawks fans likely won't have to worry about Metcalf wearing black and gold this season.