All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Trade Tyler Lockett in 3-Team Mock Deal

The Seattle Seahawks could shake up the NFL with a blockbuster three-team deal.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 19, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 19, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Blockbuster trades in the NFL hardly ever happen, let alone ones with three teams, but the Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the league can dream of potential scenarios.

In one hypothetical world created by Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox, the Seahawks would send long-time receiver Tyler Lockett to the Cincinnati Bengals in a three-team deal also involving the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the final trade, the Bengals get Lockett and a Seahawks fourth-round pick, the Jags get Tee Higgins and a Seahawks second-round pick, while Seattle ends up with former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker and cornerback Ronald Darby from Jacksonville.

A trade like this would say goodbye to a fan favorite, but it would clear up some cap space for the Seahawks.

"Seattle has less than $1 million in cap space available but could save $14.9 million by trading receiver Tyler Lockett. Sending him to Cincinnati would give the Bengals receiver help for the next two seasons while helping to acquire two big defensive pieces," Knox writes.

The Seahawks have receiver depth to pull this off. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, would see an increased role in the offense. On top of that, the Seahawks get a pass rusher with potential and a cornerback to help form one of the best trios at the position in the game.

"While Walker hasn't quite lived up to his draft status in Jacksonville, he did have 10.0 sacks in 2023—more than any single Seahawks defender," Knox writes. "Seattle could add Walker and cornerback Ronald Darby—who played under new head coach Mike Macdonald with the Baltimore Ravens last season—at the cost of Higgins and a pair of middle-round selections."

This traded is coded in fantasy, but it does identify spots where the Seahawks can improve. The team could use an upgrade with the pass rush, and adding a veteran cornerback to team up with Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen wouldn't hurt. If they can find a way to do that in a more organic way, the Seahawks could make their life a little easier.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News