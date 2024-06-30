Seattle Seahawks Trade Tyler Lockett in 3-Team Mock Deal
Blockbuster trades in the NFL hardly ever happen, let alone ones with three teams, but the Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the league can dream of potential scenarios.
In one hypothetical world created by Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox, the Seahawks would send long-time receiver Tyler Lockett to the Cincinnati Bengals in a three-team deal also involving the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In the final trade, the Bengals get Lockett and a Seahawks fourth-round pick, the Jags get Tee Higgins and a Seahawks second-round pick, while Seattle ends up with former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker and cornerback Ronald Darby from Jacksonville.
A trade like this would say goodbye to a fan favorite, but it would clear up some cap space for the Seahawks.
"Seattle has less than $1 million in cap space available but could save $14.9 million by trading receiver Tyler Lockett. Sending him to Cincinnati would give the Bengals receiver help for the next two seasons while helping to acquire two big defensive pieces," Knox writes.
The Seahawks have receiver depth to pull this off. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, would see an increased role in the offense. On top of that, the Seahawks get a pass rusher with potential and a cornerback to help form one of the best trios at the position in the game.
"While Walker hasn't quite lived up to his draft status in Jacksonville, he did have 10.0 sacks in 2023—more than any single Seahawks defender," Knox writes. "Seattle could add Walker and cornerback Ronald Darby—who played under new head coach Mike Macdonald with the Baltimore Ravens last season—at the cost of Higgins and a pair of middle-round selections."
This traded is coded in fantasy, but it does identify spots where the Seahawks can improve. The team could use an upgrade with the pass rush, and adding a veteran cornerback to team up with Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen wouldn't hurt. If they can find a way to do that in a more organic way, the Seahawks could make their life a little easier.