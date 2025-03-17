Formerly retired Cowboys pass-catcher visiting Seahawks
Despite adding two wide receivers in free agency, including one former rival triple-crown winner, the Seattle Seahawks are continuing to evaluate available wide receiver talent. It seems the plan may be to surround former No. 20 overall pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba with proven, veteran pass-catchers.
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is visiting the Seahawks, per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. Gallup, who was a 2018 third-round pick by Dallas, had previously retired ahead of the 2024 season. Now, he's back and looking for a new team.
Only 29 years old, Gallup signed with the Las Vegas Raiders last year before hanging up his cleats. Gallup had suffered a devastating knee injury in 2021 but managed to play 14 games in 2022. He was released by the Cowboys following the 2023 season — two years into a five-year, $62.5 million deal he inked ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Gallup broke out in his second NFL season (2019), recording 66 receptions (113 targets) for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns. But that was his only season with more than 1,000 yards, as he posted 843 in 16 games the following season before never eclipsing 500 from 2021-23.
The Raiders signed Gallup to a one-year, $1.75 million contract before his retirement. Thus, with a year away from football, it's hard to imagine the former standout commanding a big payday. That could fit perfectly within Seattle's plans to fill out the depth chart.
Gallup's upside is he's had at least 30 catches and 400 receiving yards every season of his NFL career. He may not even be asked to command that production with Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Bobo already making up the team's top four receiving options.
The Seahawks need more depth at wide receiver, and Gallup could be a perfect veteran fit if head coach Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak can bring him in on a value deal.
