Grading Seahawks for Geno Smith & DK Metcalf trades, first wave of free agent moves
The Seattle Seahawks have been on quite the bender lately. Ever since the announcement of Tyler Lockett getting cut for salary cap savings 10 days ago, franchise history has gone into overdrive. As if Lockett was the last line of defense holding back a cataclysmic series of changes, the big, stunning news began almost immediately after his release - starting with the surprise news of star wide receiver DK Metcalf raining on Lockett's parade by requesting a trade.
Since then it seems that the Seahawks apparently decided to hit the reset button for their passing game. First, they swapped out one established QB1 for another, effectively trading Geno Smith for Sam Darnold, then they traded DK Metcalf, almost totally upending their wide receiver room in the process and then they signed long-time All-Star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, plus former archrival receiver Cooper Kupp with the savings.
Needless to say, the team's depth chart projection has gone through some radical changes. Let's see if we can get a handle on the big picture and hand out grades for each individual move, beginning with Lockett being let go.
Cutting WR Tyler Lockett: A
Maybe this move wasn't great karma, considering all Lockett had accomplished these last 10 years. That said, it had to be done from a salary cap perspective. Seattle saved $17 million in cap room with this move, and there was no way to justify paying Lockett's 2025 cap hit given his decline. Re-signing Lockett at a lower price-point isn't a terrible idea, but he shouldn't take opportunities from Marquez Valdez-Scantling or Jake Bobo for that matter.
Trading QB Geno Smith to Raiders: B+
The sudden trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos wasn't popular, either - but it proved to be the right move. We expect that this deal will also age well with time. Sending Geno away saved another $31 million in salary cap space, netted a third-round draft pick in return and most of all prevented the team from signing a 34-year old quarterback to an extension worth over $45 million (or more) per year.
Trading WR DK Metcalf to Steelers: C
This trade wasn't quite so sweet. While it did get Seattle an almost-top-50 draft pick, the Seahawks lost the best athlete on their roster and wound up eating twice as much dead money as they got in salary cap savings for 2025. The only real argument in favor of it was not paying Metcalf a new deal that would have averaged $30 million a year for a number two wide receiver.
Signing OL Josh Jones: B+
The Seahawks front office is (appropriately) getting slammed for not being more aggressive going after free agent offensive linemen. They shouldn't have to eat dirt for the one signing they did make - even if it's not going to move the needle much. Josh Jones is a versatile depth piece with experience at every position but center. His one-year, $4.75 million deal is perfectly reasonable for a backup.
Re-signing DE Jarran Reed: B
Seattle should also get some credit for bringing back Jarran Reed. While it's a surprise that he got three years at his age (Reed is 33 ), the price-tag is an equally pleasant surprise, averaging just over $7 million per year. That's a grand bargain considering what the Seahawks have gotten from Reed the last couple of seasons.
Re-signing LB Ernest Jones: A+
Seattle's defense got another excellent value signing when they re-upped linebacker Ernest Jones on a three-year, $33 million deal. That puts Jones' annual salary roughly half of what elite linebackers like Roquan Smith and Fred Warner are making per year. There may be no better value contract among off-ball linebackers in the league.
Signing QB Sam Darnold: A
Sam Darnold is seven years younger than Geno Smith, his contract will cost (at least) $12 million per year less than Geno Smith and he played significantly better last season than Geno Smith. We don't understand what there is not to like about this swap. Darnold may have had a better supporting cast in Minnesota, but Seattle still has time to build around him - and Darnold's age gives them a lot more of it. Darnold is coming off a breakout season, but he might not even be done growing yet.
Signing WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling: C
The Seahawks had to bring in depth at wide receiver, but with a slow-moving market at this position it's difficult to get too excited about signing MVS. While his one-year deal is pretty cheap and he does fit Klint Kubiak's offense, it's hard to believe that the Seahawks couldn't have gotten a WR3 option with a much higher ceiling (like Stefon Diggs) for not that much more money.
Signing DE DeMarcus Lawrence: D+
On the surface there are things to like about this deal, such as Lawrence's ability against the run and building strength on strength for an already quality defensive line group. That said, the details matter and there's more not to like - including Lawrence's age (he'll turn 33 next month). At $14 million per year for three years, it's difficult not to see this contract aging poorly.
Signing WR Cooper Kupp: A-
With Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin off the table, Cooper Kupp became the best-available WR in free agency. Signing Kupp to a three-year, $15 million a year deal might be a little much for a WR2, but it's still only half of what it would have cost to keep DK. Kupp is a tight fit for Kubiak's scheme and is an exceptional second option for any passing game. If he can stay healthy for a full season Kupp's contract may even prove to be a value-deal.
