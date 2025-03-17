Ex-Seahawks star DK Metcalf confident Steelers will find right QB
DK Metcalf requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Shortly after they shipped off Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, Metcalf found his new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After those two left, Seattle got to work landing their next starting quarterback. They found that in Sam Darnold, who agreed to terms early in free agency. As for Metcalf’s new home, they have yet to find their next signal-caller.
MORE: Critical future details on Sam Darnold’s contract revealed in report
Pittsburgh allowed Justin Fields and Russell Wilson to head out in free agency. They signed Mason Rudolph, but he’s not the answer. They’ve reportedly been interested in Aaron Rodgers but we have to wait and see if that works out.
Metcalf spoke on the situation recently, and expressed faith in the front office.
“They made me feel like they had the right decision with who was going to be throwing me the football. I’m not making the decision in the quarterback room. I’m just going to try to do the best of my abilities to help whoever they have out there throwing the football so they make the correct decisions to bring the quarterback in here. I’m just going to roll with that.” — Metcalf on the Steelers quarterback situation via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com
There’s no position in the NFL that can make or break a franchise quite like the quarterback. Pittsburgh has to find their next starter in order to stay competitive in the AFC North — and Metcalf has faith they can do that.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Grading Seahawks for two big trades, first wave of free agent signings
Seahawks depth chart w/ Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp, DeMarcus Lawrence
Tyler Lockett returning should be no-brainer for the Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks earn a respectable grade for signing WR Cooper Kupp