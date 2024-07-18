Reunion Unlikely Between Seattle Seahawks OC, College QB
After an amazing two-year run with the Washington Huskies, Ryan Grubb now makes the jump to the NFL level as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator. He'll undoubtedly face off against many of his former players this season, but it seems like his star quarterback at Washington won't be one of them.
Michael Penix Jr., a Heisman Trophy finalist last season under Grubb's guidance, was the No. 8 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in April's draft, but likely won't be starting any time soon. When asked about Penix's chances of starting the Falcons' Week 7 game against the Seahawks, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution called them "remote."
"If that happens, something really bad happened to Kirk Cousins." Ledbetter said on 93.3 KJR. "They are committed to sitting (Penix)" to learn."
Penix spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Indiana, but it wasn't until he transferred to Washington and teammed up with Grubb that he emerged as a star. In two seasons with the Huskies, Penix completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 9,544 yards, 67 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also led the Huskies to the national championship game this season, where they unfortunately lost to the Michigan Wolverines.
That said, Atlanta's decision to draft him at No. 8 overall is still baffling three months later. The Falcons just signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal in free agency this offseason, leaving Penix with little chance to start early on. He's also 24 and has an injury history of his own, so drafting him to likely sit for multiple seasons makes little to no sense on Atlanta's end.
Even with Penix likely on the bench, the Seahawks will face most of the top rookie quarterbacks this season.
The Denver Broncos are very likely to start Bo Nix (No. 12 overall, Oregon) in Week 1, and the Chicago Bears, Seattle's Week 17 opponent, have already named Caleb Williams (No. 1, USC) as their starter. On the other hand, Drake Maye (No. 3, North Carolina) is unlikely to start for the New England Patriots in Week 2, and J.J. McCarthy (No. 10, Michigan), is projected to begin the year as the Minnesota Vikings' backup, although that could easily change by Week 16.