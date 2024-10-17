Roy Robertson-Harris Eager to 'Bring Violence' to Seahawks' Defense
RENTON, Wash. - In the first year of a three-year extension signed a little over 18 months ago, Roy Robertson-Harris wasn't expecting to be dealt by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team continued preparation for a second straight game overseas in London.
However, with Jacksonville sitting in last place in the AFC South with a dismal 1-5 record and likely moving several veterans in coming weeks, Robertson-Harris found out in the spur of the moment on Monday afternoon that he had been traded to the Seattle Seahawks. With a physical pending, he would soon be making the long trek across the pond and the continental United States to continue his career in the Pacific Northwest.
Some players may have been deterred by such a scenario, but as a self-proclaimed world traveler who wasn't fazed by the lengthy flight, Robertson-Harris took the news in stride, ready to give it his all for his new team as he gets thrust into a playoff race in the wide open NFC West.
"You could say that caught me off guard," Robertson-Harris told reporters on Wednesday. "It is what it is, it's part of the business, so can't be too upset about it. Still playing ball, so no complaints here."
Further fortifying one of their greatest strengths along the defensive line, the Seahawks shipped a future sixth-round pick to the Jaguars to acquire Robertson-Harris, who has played multiple positions during the course of eight NFL seasons. Since breaking into the league as an undrafted rookie out of UTEP in 2017 with the Bears, he has logged more than 1,100 snaps as a 3-tech defensive tackle and 5-tech defensive end, moving up and down the line of scrimmage while recording 198 tackles, 19 sacks, and 66 quarterback hits in 106 career games.
After playing most of his snaps off the edge this season in Jacksonville, though the player himself said he would need time on the practice field before he had a clear idea how Seattle planned to deploy him, coach Mike Macdonald indicated on Wednesday that Robertson-Harris would likely rotate in at both of those spots, splitting reps with Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, and rookie Byron Murphy II as a new cog in an incredibly versatile front line full of chess pieces.
Previously playing for Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen, who coached with Macdonald in Baltimore and served as Jacksonville's defensive coordinator in 2021, Robertson-Harris doesn't anticipate having any issues quickly learning the Seahawks' playbook. Looking forward to suiting up for the first time on Sunday against the Falcons, he plans to immediately provide his new team with a physical, tenacious presence in the trenches who can make an instant impact both as a run defender and a pass rusher.
"I feel like I bring a lot of violence. Just get off to this defensive line.," Robertson-Harris commented. "Obviously, this front is very talented and well-known. ... Pretty solid in the run game. The pass rush is pretty solid, bringing a lot of energy on the field, [in] practice and Sundays. I'm super excited to be here."
Though Robertson-Harris has never had more than 3.5 sacks in a single season, those numbers don't necessarily paint a fully accurate picture when it comes to his pass rushing acumen. Per Pro Football Focus, he has generated at least 32 pressures in each of the previous three seasons in Jacksonville, including ranking 25th among defensive linemen with 42 pressures in 2023.
Continuing to refine his pass rushing toolbox, Robertson-Harris has worked diligently trying to develop additional quality counters for a more well-rounded attack going against NFL tackles and guards, but a powerful long arm remains his signature move and Seahawks fans should expect to see him unleash it frequently.
"I learned that as a young guy in college, one of my guys taught me the long arm and just been my fastball most of the time," Robertson-Harris explained. "I don't want to say I'm trying to get away from it, but trying to work other things as well and not be so one dimensional, but as one of my go-to, just to come off with power and just try and get vertical, play on that side of the line of scrimmage."
But ultimately, Robertson-Harris' arrival in Seattle will be judged most by whether or not he can make a positive difference for a run defense that currently ranks 27th and has allowed more than 170 rushing yards per game amid a three-game losing streak.
Historically, Robertson-Harris has been hit-and-miss as a run defender, at least based on subjective PFF grades that have fluctuated quite a bit during his eight NFL seasons. Missed tackles have been a persistent issue, including missing 10 last season and posting an ugly 16.2 percent missed tackle rate on run plays a year ago, which ranked 66th out of 68 qualified defenders at his position. This season, on just 65 run play snaps, he already has three missed tackles and a 37 percent missed tackle rate, which is far from ideal.
However, Robertson-Harris offers plenty of juice penetrating gaps and creating disruption in the backfield, as evidenced by his 26 career tackles for loss. Back in 2022, he finished 14th in average depth of tackle on run stops among 76 defensive linemen, sitting ahead of the likes of Chiefs star Chris Jones and Lions ascending talent Alim McNeil. This year, even in a diminished role, his four run stops have netted a negative one yard average depth of tackle.
Playing in a somewhat familiar scheme where he won't be asked to be the alpha dog on a defensive line featuring talents such as Williams, Reed, and Murphy, Robertson-Harris' playmaking ability should be accentuated in more of a niche role that works to his strengths while staying fresh with a manageable workload. As he settles in with his new squad in rapid fire fashion, he's hopeful to begin making his presence felt this weekend to help the Seahawks get back on track.
"I was on a flight 24 hours ago, just adjusting to the time and it's pretty surreal being with a new team when I just played for another on Sunday. But I'm blessed to be able to continue to play the game I love that I've put my life into and meeting everybody today has been great. My new teammates, new coaches, and everything so it's exciting.”
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Place Rayshawn Jenkins on IR, Sign Ty Okada
Seahawks Progress Report: How Have Rookies Performed in First Trimester?
QB Rankings: Where Does Seahawks' Geno Smith Rank After Six Games?