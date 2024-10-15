All Seahawks

5 Questions on New Seahawks DT Roy Robertson-Harris

The Seattle Seahawks traded for Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris on Monday to fortify their defense.

Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman (27) finds a lane past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (95) held by Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
The Seattle Seahawks have a new defensive lineman in town after trading for Jacksonville Jaguars veteran Roy Robertson-Harris.

To learn more about Robertson-Harris, we spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars On SI publisher John Shipley.

Why did the Jaguars trade Roy Robertson-Harris?

The Jaguars might be entering fire sale territory. They are 1-5, don’t look to be getting any better, and they have a lot of contracts that are worth getting off the books. Robertson-Harris was a bad fit in the new scheme and wouldn’t have been here last year.

What are his biggest strengths on the field?

His athleticism. Robertson-Harris is a fantastic athlete who is also among the largest and longest players on every field he’s on. He is probably one of the more athletic defensive tackles in the NFL, which helps him make explosive plays on defense like sacks and tackles for loss.

What are his biggest weaknesses on the field?


He isn’t a great run defender. He has the explosiveness to beat slower linemen off the snap, but he doesn’t have the anchor at the point of the attack to hold ground at the line of scrimmage, especially against double teams. He got picked on in the run game throughout his career with the Jaguars.

What’s one thing Seahawks fans should know about him that can’t be found in a stat sheet?

He does have some versatility. He started to play some 4-3 defensive end for the Jaguars over the last 3 weeks, which isn’t something you are going to see many defensive tackles do. Thanks to his body type and overall athletic traits, though, he had the ability to do it.

Who won the trade?


I’m not sure anyone did, honestly. The Seahawks got a player with pass-rush ability without sacrificing a top pick, and the Jaguars got rid of a player who was a bad fit on a bad contract. The Seahawks maybe “won” it more, but it makes sense for both sides.

