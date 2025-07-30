All Seahawks

Sam Darnold predicted to lose starting QB job with Seahawks

The Sam Darnold experiment might end.

Zach Roberts

Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws the ball during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks had a huge offseason full of changes, but none are more impactful or more important than swapping out Geno Smith for Sam Darnold, someone who has a pretty iffy overall track record. To be fair, so did Smith before breaking out with Seattle.

Still, it's a questionable move given how good Smith had been, and it might end up backfiring on a team that did win 10 games in 2024. In 2025, their hopes lie on Darnold, but he might end up on the bench soon, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay argued.

Sam Darnold to the bench is possible in 2025

Alex Kay said the move to trade Geno Smith and sign Sam Darnold to a three-year deal was "questionable" even when stacked up against all the polarizing moves Seattle has made over the last few months.

"While Darnold had a relatively strong season with the Minnesota Vikings, the decision could come back to haunt the Seahawks," he argued. "Prior to his breakout campaign in the Twin Cities, the 28-year-old had spent time with three different clubs over the first six years of his career and failed to distinguish himself with any."

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Despite a good season, the ending of 2024 was particularly brutal for Darnold and it provided a look back at what he was like before joining the Vikings. A return to that form would be disastrous, just like Darnold's final 18/41 passing performance.

Kay continued, "It's worth noting Minnesota boasted a far more talented offensive line than the one Seattle is set to field for 2025. Darnold also had some of the league's best pass-catchers in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to lean on."

Darnold also played under renowned QB whisperer Kevin O'Connell, while Mike Macdonald is a defensive head coach. Regression seems all but guaranteed. "If that’s the case, it wouldn't be a shock to see third-round rookie Jalen Milroe get some run in the latter portion of the campaign as the team evaluates its future," Kay said.

That may be only partially due to Darnold, but Milroe is an exciting young prospect who might deserve some time on the field if things aren't going very well. Either way, Darnold is in a precarious spot.

Published
