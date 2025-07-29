All Seahawks

Analyst skeptical of Seahawks in latest NFL power rankings

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of question marks going into the upcoming season.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes the ball during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes the ball during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are going into the season with a lot up in the air.

They have a new quarterback, offensive coordinator and skill players that could take the team in either direction.

For now, FOX Sports writer Ralph Vacchiano thinks the Seahawks' offseason changes will push them in the wrong direction. He placed them at No. 21 in his latest power rankings.

NFL Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon
NFL Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"The Minnesota Vikings resurrected quarterback Sam Darnold’s career last season and were so happy with their work that when the season ended … they let him go," Vacchiano wrote.

"But the Seahawks believed in him more than they did in their own quarterback, Geno Smith, whom they traded to Las Vegas. They also restocked the offensive line in Seattle, which will help a notoriously jumpy passer, and they added receiver Cooper Kupp to take the sting out of trading away D.K. Metcalf. It also helps that new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak likes to run, which should keep the pressure off Darnold and make sure he doesn’t revert to his Jets daze. But they’re banking a lot on a QB who’s had one good year."

The only teams that ranked below the Seahawks were the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.

The Seahawks won't be able to shake too many negative opinions in training camp. They will have to prove that they are a better team when games begin in September.

In the meantime, the Seahawks will strive to improve during the preseason when they host the Raiders on Aug. 7.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

