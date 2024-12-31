Seahawks Can Take Parting Shot at Rams in Week 18
The Seattle Seahawks' playoff hopes were already hanging on by a thread entering Sunday's NFL slate, and unfortunately, that thread has now been cut.
After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night to improve to 10-6 on the season, the only way for the Seahawks to win the NFC West and make the playoffs was to win the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Rams. For that to happen, though, they needed a specific set of teams to win this week just to stay alive, then even more help next week to actually clinch.
Unfortunately, they didn't get that help. Sunday was one blow after the other, with the knockout punch coming in the Washington Commanders' 30-24 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. The Rams clinched the division, the Seahawks were eliminated from playoff contention and next week's game in Los Angeles lost most of its intrigue.
Well, at least it would seem that way.
While the Seahawks won't be going to the playoffs this season, they can make the postseason moderately harder for the Rams. If the Seahawks win this game and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the New Orleans Saints to clinch the NFC South, then the Rams would fall down to the No. 4 seed while the Bucs slide up to the No. 3 seed.
That wouldn't make too much of a difference in most seasons, but could make a huge one this season. The No. 4 seed will host either the Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions (whoever loses their matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 18), potentially facing a 14-3 team in the Wild Card round. Meanwhile, the No. 3 seed would host either the Commanders or the Green Bay Packers, who are very good teams but not quite as scary as the Lions or Vikings.
Is it petty to look at it that way? Absolutely, but it would be a bit of catharsis amidst a frustrating end to the season.
Even ignoring the revenge aspect, it would still be nice to end the season on a high note. Ten wins in Mike Macdonald's first season at the helm would be nothing to scoff at, especially with so much roster turnover, and it could be a nice boost heading into Year 2.
More Seahawks News
5 Seahawks Players Who Should Get More Snaps in Week 18
Much at Stake For Geno Smith in Seahawks' Finale vs. Rams
Seahawks Playoff Tracker: Major Help Needed in Week 17 to Stay in NFC West Hunt
Seahawks Playoff Tracker: Can Broncos, Cardinals Help NFC West Pursuit?