Seahawks Claim WR/KR Jaelon Darden, Waive CB Dee Williams
Completing the change-up on their kick return unit, the Seattle Seahawks claimed wide receiver Jaelon Darden and waived undrafted rookie returner and cornerback Dee Williams on Thursday, the team announced.
The Cleveland Browns waived Darden on Wednesday and he quickly found a new home with the Seahawks as Seattle is searching for special teams answers. Though sparingly used as a receiver, Darden has been an effective returner during his four-year career.
He was originally a fourth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccanneers in 2021 and has averaged 20.9 yards per kick return on 27 attempts in his career. Darden has also picked up an average of 9.8 punt return yards on 78 total attempts and has never fumbled.
Williams was the team's primary punt returner all season to this point, and also returned kickoffs. He and former primary kick returner Laviska Shenault Jr., who was waived on Monday, combined for five fumbles on the season — including a nightmarish three (two lost) fumbles in Week 13 against the New York Jets.
Shenault had a worse game than Williams on Sunday against the Jets, but Williams has more total fumbles this season and has not been effective enough as a returner (7.4 yards per punt return and 28.2 yards per kick return) this season to warrant keeping him on the roster.
Williams could have been an interesting developmental prospect on defense as a cornerback, but clearly the Seahawks had to make a difficult roster adjustment with limited space. If he clears waivers, Williams could be a candidate to return on the practice squad.
