Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Reacts to ‘Crazy’ Win vs. Jets
While it was far from pretty, the Seattle Seahawks are happy after a 26-21 comeback win against the New York Jets at chilly MetLife Stadium in Week 13.
The Seahawks trailed 21-7 midway through the second quarter, but 19 unanswered points to end the game gave Seattle a much-needed win to improve to 7-5.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald reacted to the win after the game.
"Alright, man what a crazy game. I think that's the first time that that ever happened in the NFL. The whole series of events in the first half, but our guys were resilient, and we didn't bat an eye, we stayed the course. Had some crazy sequences of events that happened, but you have to stick to the plan, you got to stay together, and our guys did that. Then to be able to close it out was awesome for us, obviously. A lot of things obviously we've got to clean up on really in all three phases. We have to protect the ball better and then the kicking game for sure. So, we'll definitely review that and we need to be able to convert the zone, you know, the low red zone on offense, but it was great to be able to close it out. It was a great drive at the end by our offense," Macdonald said.
The Seahawks' comeback began when defensive lineman Leonard Williams picked off Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return it 92 yards for a touchdown, which cut the Seattle deficit in half.
"I mean do want to like, just officially, I don't know how this works, but if we can nominate Leonard Williams for player of the week, he's just playing at an all-time elite level," Williams said. "WYou know, to have a pick six, I think they told me he was going about 17-and-a-half miles an hour, which was pretty fast for a man that size, so he's playing out of his mind right now."
Williams also had two sacks in the win and his energy was infectious on the defensive side of the ball.
With Macdonald and Williams in lockstep, the Seahawks are winning games that count in December and they are inching closer to a playoff berth.
The Seahawks are back in action in Week 14 as they take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday.
