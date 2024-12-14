Seahawks' Defense Preparing For 'Physical' Packers RB Josh Jacobs
When the Green Bay Packers show up to Lumen Field on Sunday to face the Seattle Seahawks, they’ll bring one of the league’s top running backs with them.
Josh Jacobs is fueling Green Bay’s offense in his first season with the Packers, helping the team reach a 9-4 record late in the season. With Jacobs’ production, the Packers have the league’s seventh-ranked scoring offense (26.8 points per game).
“They are run-heavy,” Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde said on Thursday. “I think that allows them to be efficient because when they run the ball, they keep themselves in front of the sticks and they kind of control the narrative of how they play the game. The way they play the game keeps them efficient. They do a really good job at that.”
Jacobs is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,053) and is averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He’s also tied for second with, conveniently, Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III for missed tackles forced (58).
Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV understands the threat of Jacobs’ rushing ability. Jones has led Seattle in tackles in five of his six games since being traded to the Seahawks. He’ll be a primary option to stop Jacobs, who is also tied for fifth among ball carriers with 27 runs of 10 or more yards.
“Josh Jacobs stands out. He’s their bell cow. He’s toting the ball for them well,” Jones said. “[Jordan] Love is back there getting the ball out, distributing it well. We’ve got a tough challenge ahead of us. But I believe in our scheme, our system. I believe in the players, and I believe we can go out there and be really good.”
For all of the areas Green Bay’s run game is great, it’s also produced plenty of negative plays. Seattle has to get quick penetration if it hopes to stop the Packers and Jacobs.
Among running backs with at least 50 carries, Jacobs is 59th out of 75 eligible ballcarriers in tackle-for-loss rate (10.5 percent). This is an offensive front that does have some weaknesses, despite its excellence.
Durde highlighted all of the Packers’ skill positions as impressive, but Jacobs is the focal point. Head coach Mike Macdonald, who designs and calls the defensive plays, is equally wary of Jacobs’ threat.
“Man, just a physical runner. He breaks a ton of tackles,” Macdonald said. “I think his yards after contact numbers are pretty dang high. He’s kind of a relentless runner. And then yards after contact are tough, but they do a great job of blocking for him as well. He just has a really good feel for what the blocking scheme is, where the soft spot is in the defense, and then he’s going to hit it with a full head of steam. He’s a really good [running] back."
Jacobs left the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and signed a four-year, $48 million contract with Green Bay — replacing Aaron Jones who went to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. The Raiders are now dead last in the NFL in rush yards per game (79.1) this season.
Some of that is scheme for Las Vegas, some is the loss of talent. Jacobs will be a difficult task for the Seahawks as they try and remain in first place in the NFC West after Week 15.
Seattle and Green Bay kickoff at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday at Lumen Field. If the Seahawks’ defense continues to play the way it has the last few weeks, they should be a formidable test for Jacobs as well.
