Seahawks DL depth chart: Fifth-rounder Rylie Mills could have immediate impact
It's already been a busy day for the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday despite them making just one selection thus far. Through a trio of trades, Seattle moved out of the fourth round, traded quarterback Sam Howell and picked up more late round picks in the process. The Seahawks selected former Notre Dame defensive end Rylie Mills with the fourth pick in the fifth round (No. 142).
Mills boasts a pro-ready 6-5, 291-pound frame, and his production with the Fighting Irish displayed he could immediately become an impact player for the Seahawks. While a starting role may be further off, Mills could be a Day 1 rotational defensive end for Seattle.
A torn ACL at the beginning of the 2024 College Football Playoffs is the biggest concern for Mills, who is currently rehabbing his knee. He also has dealt with shoulder injuries in the past.
But the sustained production (16.5 career sacks) across 62 games in college (35 starts) makes Mills a proven commodity who could find long-term success as a 3-4 defensive end in Mike Maconald's system. His frame resembles current Seahawks defensive end Mike Morris (6-5, 295 pounds).
How does Mills fit in Seattle's current defensive line rotation? Will he be ready for the start of the 2025 season?
Seahawks updated defensive line depth chart
LDE: Jarran Reed, Byron Murphy II
NT: Brandon Pili, Quinton Bohanna
RDE: Leonard Williams, Mike Morris, Rylie Mills
The Seahawks can use all the defensive line depth they can get, especially in the middle of the unit. Don't be surprised to see a nose tackle added to this group before Day 3 of the NFL Draft is complete. Mills slots at the back of the defensive end group because of his injury and needs to refine some of his skills — time he should be allotted during training camp and the beginning of the season.
His ceiling in 2024 is moving ahead of Morris, which would put Mills on the field regularly in a rotational role. Still, we need to learn more about his injury before placing high expectations on the former Notre Dame standout.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Earl Thomas comments on that one time he gave Pete Carroll the finger
Seahawks updated, upgraded offensive line depth chart with Grey Zabel
Seattle Seahawks earn B+ grade for bread & butter Grey Zabel pick
Gauging Seahawks’ need at each position going into 2025 NFL draft