2025 NFL draft: Seahawks trade down with Patriots, move out of 4th round
The Seattle Seahawks were slated to pick at No. 137 overall in the fourth round, which was a compensatory pick. However, they have elected to trade down from that spot and move out of the fourth entirely.
In a deal with the New England Patriots, they sent over pick No.137 overall in exchange for No. 144 overall, giving them three picks in the fifth, and No. 238 overall, giving them three in the seventh.
Once they were on the clock, the Patriots used the 137th pick on Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, who could have filled a depth need for Seattle on the interior rotation. With both Johnathan Hankins and Cameron Young out of the picture, we came into Day 3 expecting an iDL pick at some point - and hopefully that's still the case.
Seattle now holds pick Nos. 144, 172, 175, 223, 234 and 238 overall.
