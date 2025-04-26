All Seahawks

2025 NFL draft: Seahawks trade down with Patriots, move out of 4th round

Seattle elects to move down out of the fourth round and pick up another Day 3 pick in deal with New England.

Tim Weaver

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider looks at his phone during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Lumen Field.
The Seattle Seahawks were slated to pick at No. 137 overall in the fourth round, which was a compensatory pick. However, they have elected to trade down from that spot and move out of the fourth entirely.

In a deal with the New England Patriots, they sent over pick No.137 overall in exchange for No. 144 overall, giving them three picks in the fifth, and No. 238 overall, giving them three in the seventh.

Once they were on the clock, the Patriots used the 137th pick on Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, who could have filled a depth need for Seattle on the interior rotation. With both Johnathan Hankins and Cameron Young out of the picture, we came into Day 3 expecting an iDL pick at some point - and hopefully that's still the case.

Seattle now holds pick Nos. 144, 172, 175, 223, 234 and 238 overall.

Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.