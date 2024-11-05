Seahawks Enter Bye Week at Crossroads For 2024 Season
When the Seahawks started 3-0, many were wondering if it was something of fool's gold. They beat the Broncos at home in Bo Nix's first-ever NFL start. They traveled to New England and beat a Patriots team that appears to be one of the worst teams in the league. Then, they dismantled a Tua Tagovailoa-less Dolphins team that couldn't get out of their own way.
Since that 3-0 start, they are 1-5. That win in Atlanta keeps this from being a total, fiery tailspin. Still, questions remain as they now are 0-2 inside the NFC West and 1-4 in the NFC. After a gut-punch loss to the Rams in overtime — when they led by 10 entering the second half — puts some question marks in bold print.
They now have a bye week to stew. Perhaps they need it to get healthy and recalibrate a few things that have gotten loose. However, they won't have much time to gather themselves once the calendar flips to next week following the bye.
The Seahawks' next six games are:
at San Francisco 49ers (4-4)
vs. Arizona Cardinals (5-4)
at New York Jets (3-6)
at Arizona Cardinals (5-4)
vs. Green Bay Packers (6-3)
vs. Minnesota Vikings (6-2)
Over that six-game stretch, those teams' records are a combined 24-19. The one team they will face with a losing record requires a cross-country trip to New York to face Aaron Rodgers.
The pessimistic fan can see how this can turn ugly in a hurry. Seattle is about to find out what their place is in the NFC West very quickly. Seattle went 2-4 against the NFC West last season.
Mike Macdonald was brought to Seattle to match with the likes of Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan and, so far, he is 0 for 2.
If the Seahawks want to avoid a second-half collapse, they need to turn things around in a hurry. That is especially true along the offensive line, which has not given Geno Smith proper time to run the offense. 30 total points over the last two games is not going to get it done.
The defense now has allowed 57 total points over the last two games. They rank 23rd in scoring and 27th in rushing yards allowed per game.
Certainly, a bye week can help the team get healthy. The offense has clearly missed DK Metcalf. The right tackle spot is a mess, with Abraham Lucas still out and George Fant unable to stay healthy. Tight end Noah Fant missed the Rams game as well.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and offensive line coach Scott Huff must scheme ways to ensure Geno Smith has time to go through his reads. Smith also needs to be better about not putting the ball in harm's way. The Seahawks' run game is a mess, ranking 28th in yards per game.
All these things must be addressed or schemed around following the bye week. This is a turning point in Seattle's season. It can go south very quickly. But it can be turned around, given the talent the Seahawks have on both sides of the ball.
If Seattle stumbles for a few weeks after the bye, it might be time to start firing up your favorite mock draft simulator to prepare for next spring.
