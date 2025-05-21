Ex-Seahawks QB Geno Smith throws 3 picks in Raiders practice
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of seven NFL teams that have already begun offseason organized team activities. Former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is now fully underway coaching his new team, and ex-Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is leading the offense.
Smith, however, apparently didn't have the best start to the Raiders' first scrimmage-based drills of Wednesday's OTA practice, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed. On the first play of 11-on-11 drills, Smith was intercepted by Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn on a pass over the middle.
But Smith's struggles didn't stop there, as the Las Vegas defense dominated the turnover game. After finding wide receiver Dont'e Thornton for a touchdown on Chinn to get some revenge, Smith was picked off two more times in the session, per Reed.
Two of Smith's interceptions came against the second-team defense — one by linebacker Tommy Eichenberg when targeting tight end Brock Bowers, and another by safety Chris Smith II. Smith wasn't the only Raiders quarterback who struggled, per Reed, as Aidan O'Connell also threw one.
Though three interceptions in a team session could draw concern from fans, it's important to remember it's only May. Players are just beginning to knock off the rust, and Smith also tossed two touchdowns. Defenses are typically going to be ahead of offenses, even up until the first few weeks of the regular season when new systems are being implemented.
Smith has been a high-volume quarterback in the past, occasionally throwing the head-scratching interception before tossing one of the more impressive touchdowns you'll see from any NFL quarterback. That's how he finished with 21 touchdown passes and 15 picks in a struggling offensive scheme in Seattle last season under Ryan Grubb.
According to Reed, Carroll said the offense won Monday's practice, so the defense was getting payback. Wednesday's session was the Raiders' second OTA practice, and they will have eight more between now and June 5.
The Seahawks begin OTAs on Tuesday, May 27 and will have nine sessions that conclude on June 12.
