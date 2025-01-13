Seahawks Had 'Awesome' Year Despite Missing Playoffs
The Seattle Seahawks wish they were playing this weekend, but it isn't all down in the dumps for the NFC West runner-up.
The Seahawks were the only team in the NFL this season to miss the playoffs despite winning 10 games, but a competitive Wild Card race in the NFC made it to where Seattle was on the outside looking in.
In the first year for new head coach Mike Macdonald, he was impressed with what his team was able to accomplish.
"You're kind of applying principles from your earlier experiences and leaning on conversations and people throughout the building of kind of figuring out how it all works. The first time you do anything is the first time you do anything. You're working through all those things, but you have to be in constant learn mode. Otherwise, you're not going to evolve. So, it's been an awesome year, man," Macdonald said.
After starting 3-0, the Seahawks appeared to be on a path towards the postseason. However, a 7-7 finish wasn't enough to move things in their favor. They lost five of six between the end of September and beginning of November, and that ultimately ended up costing the Seahawks.
"There are a lot of things that have happened that you have to navigate through, and you've got to trust your instincts and your values and philosophy to kind of push you through those things," Macdonald said. "And then with the team, I think we were at a tough spot in the middle of the season. It could have gone either way. I think the way that our guys had an approach of kind of staying steadfast in what we're trying to do, the faith they had in me and the rest of the coaches, and the message that we're trying to create. And then hearing from the guys after the season about their feedback, I just feel really strong that we've got the right guys and they're really convicted and motivated to make this team a champion. I'm right there with them."
The Seahawks accepted their fate, but they aren't satisfied or pleased. Macdonald and the Seahawks certainly hope to raise the stakes going into next season.
"Well, I want to win the Super Bowl," Macdonald said. "In order to do that you've got to win games, and then you got to make the dance. You want to win your division, you've got to win your conference, and then you want to win the Super Bowl. We did a lot of the first goal, we won 10 of our games. We didn't achieve any of the other goals. So, ultimately, we fell short. But, there are other things that we felt like we did well where we're building in a position to go attack this thing moving forward."
