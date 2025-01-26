Seahawks Hire Saints' Klint Kubiak For OC Position
The Seattle Seahawks officially have their new offensive coordinator.
"The Seahawks are hiring Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.
"Coach Mike Macdonald went through a thorough and deliberate process. In the end, he went with the experience of Kubiak, who’s still only 37 as he takes his third OC job."
The move comes a little more than three weeks after the Seahawks fired Ryan Grubb after just one season on the job.
Kubiak, the son of longtime NFL head coach Gary, began his NFL coaching career in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach for the Minnesota Vikings.
After a brief stop back in college with the Kansas Jayhawks in 2015, he was with the Denver Broncos as an offensive assistant from 2016-18. He returned to the Vikings from 2019-21, where he was the offensive coordinator in his final season with the team.
In 2022, Kubiak returned to the Broncos as the passing game coordinator under Nathaniel Hackett but did not return after he was fired. He was in the same role with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 before taking the offensive coordinator role with the Saints in 2024.
With Dennis Allen being fired in New Orleans, Kubiak needed a new home again, and he'll look to stick around with the Seahawks for a little while.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks 2024 Grade Card: How Did Ernest Jones, LBs Perform?
Tyler Lockett Could Be Done With Seahawks
Former Seahawks OC Linked to Pete Carroll, Raiders
Which Free Agents Could Seahawks' Coordinator Candidates Lure to Seattle?
Is Klint Kubiak Best Option For Seahawks' Offensive Coordinator Job?