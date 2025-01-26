Seahawks Hire Saints' Klint Kubiak For OC Position

All Seahawks

Klint Kubiak is the new offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks officially have their new offensive coordinator.

"The Seahawks are hiring Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, sources tell The Insiders," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.

"Coach Mike Macdonald went through a thorough and deliberate process. In the end, he went with the experience of Kubiak, who’s still only 37 as he takes his third OC job."

The move comes a little more than three weeks after the Seahawks fired Ryan Grubb after just one season on the job.

Kubiak, the son of longtime NFL head coach Gary, began his NFL coaching career in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

After a brief stop back in college with the Kansas Jayhawks in 2015, he was with the Denver Broncos as an offensive assistant from 2016-18. He returned to the Vikings from 2019-21, where he was the offensive coordinator in his final season with the team.

In 2022, Kubiak returned to the Broncos as the passing game coordinator under Nathaniel Hackett but did not return after he was fired. He was in the same role with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 before taking the offensive coordinator role with the Saints in 2024.

With Dennis Allen being fired in New Orleans, Kubiak needed a new home again, and he'll look to stick around with the Seahawks for a little while.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

