Seahawks Hope For Offensive Line Stability At Last
The Seattle Seahawks' offensive line has been a major weakness throughout the season, though to be fair, it's hard for the unit to perform with so much turmoil.
Seattle's offensive line has seen several players rotate in and out over the course of the season, which makes it hard to build consistency. From the revolving door at right tackle to starting center Connor Williams retiring mid-season, there's been no shortage of changes up front this season.
Thankfully, the line seems to be settling in now. Olu Oluwatimi has settled in at center, rookie Sataoa Laumea has taken over at right guard for the injured Anthony Bradford and Abraham Lucas has reclaimed his place as the starting right tackle.
It's long overdue, but the surging Seahawks hope this line composition can last through the end of the season.
"I'd much rather it be like this than a bunch of moving parts," head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday. "We talked about it at the beginning of the year, this isn't what we wanted to have happen. This isn't an ideal situation, but in time, trying to make the best decision for the team and for that unit and being able to work through it and people are on different learning curves in terms of development, but it is nice to have some continuity to that group.
"And I think you're seeing them play with more confidence and I’m happy for these guys. They work really hard, they practice incredibly hard every day, and we're not going to lack reps around here. So they're getting it and they're building off of it, and that's all you can ask right now. So we're excited about it."
While this line composition is still new, it already appears to be paying dividends. In Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Seahawks allowed zero sacks and only two hits on quarterback Geno Smith. They also rushed for a season-high 176 yards, largely thanks to the improved blocking up front.
It was a long time coming, but it seems the unit is finally showing significant improvement, and all it took was some stability.
