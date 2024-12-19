Seahawks' Margin For Error is Now Near Zero
The moment the clock hit zero, sealing the Packers' blowout win over the Seahawks on Sunday night, so did Seattle's margin for error to make the playoffs. The common narrative among Seattle fans was, if they split the two games between the Packers and Vikings, and then win out (@ Bears, @ Rams), they will win the NFC West and not only make the playoffs, but host a playoff game.
The problem is, Seattle is now 0-1 in that stretch where they needed a split. That means their matchup against the Vikings can be tabbed as a "must win." That, of course, is much easier said than done. Minnesota is hot at 12-2, tied for first in the NFC North. They currently sit as 4.5-point road favorites over Seattle.
The Vikings certainly have everything to play for still, including the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs. Kevin O'Connell's squad will come to Seattle revving their engines.
The Seahawks are still licking their wounds, figuratively and literally. Geno Smith's health is still somewhat in question, although it's looking like he will play. Even if he does, he likely won't be 100 percent healthy. That loss to Green Bay was a beatdown that had fans questioning the resolve and final destination of this team.
At this moment, the Seahawks still control their own destiny. Simply, if they win all three remaining games, they will win the NFC West and make the playoffs. If they lose to the Vikings, things get complicated.
While the Seahawks are not technically eliminated if they lose to Minnesota, they relinquish control of their own destiny. They then must rely on the Rams dropping one of their final two games ahead of the Week 18 meetup with the Seahawks in L.A. Rely on the Rams to lose at your own peril, as they play the lowly Jets (although, it's on the road in New York), and host the stumbling Cardinals. They will be favorites in likely all three of their remaining games. Technically, even the Arizona Cardinals are not out of the NFC West race just yet.
What Seattle cannot afford to do is lose to Minnesota and put their lives in the Rams' hands. There is a scenario where the Seahawks could even beat the Bears and then the Rams to finish the season and still miss the playoffs, if they were to lose this Sunday to the Vikings.
The silver lining is here we are, the weekend before Christmas, and the Seahawks still control their own destiny for a division title. The bad news is two of their three remaining opponents have a combined record of 20-8. If Seattle loses to the Vikings, they will need to be Jets and Cardinals fans over the next two weeks, needing one to knock off the surging Rams.
