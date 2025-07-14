Seahawks insider expecting big year from under-the-radar pass rusher
Heading into their second season with Mike Macdonald as their head coach, the Seattle Seahawks are expecting another leap from their defense. The former Baltimore Ravens and Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator has had success at every stop, and led the Seahawks to 10 wins while helping their defense perform at a much higher level.
Macdonald has new weapons to unleash as well this year after signing defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency and adding South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori in the second round of the NFL draft.
As much as they’re expected to help, The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar believes a returning pass rusher will be their breakout star in 2025.
“The 37th pick in the 2023 draft, Hall had eight sacks and 21 quarterback hits last season. He primarily wins with power, bull-rushing tackles until he’s within reach of the quarterback. Assuming he adds a few moves — DeMarcus Lawrence has already taught him a new one —Hall may have an even more productive year in 2025. Between Lawrence, Hall, Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe, Seattle has a strong foursome on the edge. But Hall’s combination of strength and elite athleticism gives him a high ceiling.” —Michael-Shawn Dugar, The Athletic
Hall flourished in 2024 after recording zero sacks as a rookie. Another year of working with Macdonald, as well as the arrival of Lawrence, could be exactly what he needs to explode in Year 3.
