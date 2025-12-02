Mike Macdonald sends clear message to NFL on Seahawks' defensive dominance

The last time the Seattle Seahawks pitched a shutout was 10 seasons ago. The Chicago Bears came to the Pacific Northwest in Week 3 of 2015 and left 26-0 losers.

How ironic. This past Sunday at Lumen Field, the disappointing Minnesota Vikings were in town. The Purple Gang was turned black and blue in a 26-0 setback. Kevin O’Connell’s club managed a mere 162 total yards and turned over the ball five times (4 interceptions by quarterback Max Brosmer). The rookie signal-caller was sacked four times, and one of his miscues was returned 85 yards for a touchdown by Seahawks’ linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

The 9-3 Seahawks are one win away from equaling last season’s victory total. While the offense can be explosive, quarterback Sam Darnold has also imploded on numerous occasions.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Thank goodness for the other side of the ball. All told, this is a Seattle team that has allowed 18.1 points per game and just 23 offensive touchdowns in a dozen outings. The clubs has limited eight opponents to 20 points or less. The pass rush has produced 40 sacks, and the ‘Hawks have forced 18 turnovers—already equaling the team’s takeaway total from 2024. This defense just goes about its business, and appears to be playing its best football of the season.

“We’re just worried about playing our style of ball,” stated Macdonald (via Michael Shawn-Dugar of The Athletic), playing for each other, making sure we do it every day, and then doing it on Sunday. We’re really not out to impress anybody or prove anybody wrong. We really don’t care. Just trying to prove ourselves right. Our guys are dedicated to doing that.”

In his final season as John Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator in Baltimore in 2023, the Ravens gave up the fewest points in the league, led the NFL in sacks and tied for the league lead in takeaways. These Seahawks may not wind up leading the league in any of these categories by season’s end, but coordinator Aden Durde’s group is certainly trending upwards.

