Team analyst answers key question surrounding promising Seahawks rookie
The Seattle Seahawks are entering their second season under head coach Mike Macdonald, and their defense is already improving. That comes as no surprise given his background as a defensive coordinator. Macdonald has had success everywhere he's gone and is already making his mark on this defense.
In 2025, he's expected to take them to the next level and has a new safety to employ, Nick Emmanwori. Seattle traded up to pick No. 35 to land the South Carolina product, and the fan base was instantly intrigued. Emmanwori lit up the Combine and is the exact type of athlete that Macdonald can utilize to perfection.
The only concern is how he would be utilized. With Julian Love and Coby Bryant proving to be talented safeties, Emmanwori's presence could cause them to leave one of their young playmakers on the bench. Thankfully, that shouldn't be the case, according to John Boyle of the team's official website.
Boyle said Macdonald has a history of using three safeties, while adding Emmanwori is versatile enough to line up in multiple spots.
"Well for starters, Macdonald has shown a willingness to play three safeties together, especially during his time in Baltimore when that was a strength of that roster, so there should be plenty of chances for all three to play together. What should also help Emmanwori get on the field is his versatility. That rare combination of size and athleticism, as well as a work ethic that impressed coaches in offseason workouts, means Emmanwori should be able to line up in a lot of different places."
Anyone worried that Seattle might have overloaded one spot shouldn't worry. Macdonald has a plan and chances remain high that Emmanwori will make an instant impact — without taking snaps from defensive backs who need to be on the field.
