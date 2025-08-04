Seahawks' Jalen Milroe generating training camp buzz, and bombs
He throws 60-yard spirals for touchdowns. He has a Madden speed rating of 93, behind only the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson among NFL quarterbacks. And after each practice fans flock for his autograph.
Sam Darnold is the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback. But it's rookie Jalen Milroe that's generating the most buzz early in training camp.
RELATED: Seahawks QB Sam Darnold has high praise for two of his new offensive weapons
With Darnold and his three-year, $100 million contract entrenched as QB1, there's no pathway to Milroe stepping in immediately and having a Jayden Daniels-like effect on the team in 2025. That said, it's also impossible to ignore Milroe's poise, precision and, yes, pizzazz.
In the wake of selecting him in the third round of last April's NFL Draft, Seattle general manager John Schneider raised eyebrows when he compared Milroe to Hall-of-Fame gunslinger Brett Favre. His cannon of an arm was on display at the the team's Fan Fest workout at Lumen Field. He finished the practice with the 60-yard bomb, after hitting rookie receiver Tyrone Broden with a perfectly thrown touchdown.
After the practice no one signed more autographs than Milroe, proving he's already a fan favorite.
Even if he doesn't take Darnold's job, Milroe has glaring assets that could make him a part of Klint Kubiak's offense this season. In a practice last week he rolled out on a bootleg and then effortlessly glided for a gain of approximately 20 yards.
MORE: Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald announces plan for preseason lineup vs. Raiders
Milroe also, however, sometimes reminds that he's a raw rookie, evidenced by a bad throw that was intercepted by safety Nick Emmanwori.
"We were throwing a lot at him schematically on defense, but it's good for him to kind of get trial by fire in some of those situational things and we'll learn from those early in practice," head coach Mike Macdonald said of Milroe last week. "To be able to come back in a critical 2-minute situation and basically win the game for the offense by making two really great plays, and that's not an easy operation right there at the end ... it's great to see. So it just shows you the rebound, the poise. It was awesome to see. He ended practice the right way."