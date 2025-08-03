All Seahawks

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold has high praise for two of his new offensive weapons

New Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is already impressed with two of his new targets at the start of training camp.

Tyler Reed

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes the ball during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes the ball during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks will begin a new era on the offensive side of the ball as Sam Darnold will look to lead the offense in his first season with the franchise.

The Seahawks shipped former quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will join former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. Now, the franchise is banking on Darnold's continued success after his excellent 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings.

In order for Darnold to continue his success from last season, the former first-round pick will need to create chemistry with his new wide receiving unit.

ESPN's Brady Henderson shared a clip of Darnold speaking with the media about his early impressions of rookie Tory Horton and third-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Darnold had nothing but high praise for his two new offensive weapons. The Seahawks quarterback mentioned that Horton is doing everything right, especially when it comes to his curiosity about learning the game.

For Smith-Njigba, Darnold mentioned that even before he came to Seattle, he felt Smith-Njigba was one of the best run-after-catch receivers in the NFL.

Smith-Njigba had a dominant second season with the Seahawks that led to the first Pro Bowl selection of his career. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Darnold really wants to find a connection with the former Ohio State Buckeyes star who ended last season with 1,130 receiving yards.

The potential is there for a special season with this offense.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

